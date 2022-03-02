LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As rent prices across the country continue to rise, Las Vegas is no exception.
A new report shows both Henderson and Las Vegas are among cities with the highest one-bedroom rent prices.
According to the report published by Zumper, the group's February National Rent Index shows the median one- and two-bedroom rents hitting new all-time highs at $1,393 and $1,708, respectively.
The report indicates that it costs more to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Henderson than it does in Las Vegas.
According to the data, in Henderson (#28 on the list), the median rent for a one-bedroom is coming in at $1,490 per month and the median rent for a two-bedroom will cost $1,700.
Likewise, in Las Vegas (#44 on the list), the median rent for a one-bedroom is hitting $1,250 while the me two-bedroom is at $1,600.
To little surprise, New York, New York, tops out the list at number one with a median rent of $3,100 for a one-bedroom and $3,300 for a two-bedroom.
To view the full report, visit: zumper.com/blog/rental-price-data
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.