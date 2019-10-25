Las Vegas has one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the country, according to a new study.
The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) used truck GPS data from nearly 1 million trucks to develop and monitor a series of key performance measures on the nation’s freight transportation system. ATRI then used its data to quantify the impact of traffic congestion on truck-borne freight at 300 specific locations.
The study ranked the I-15 at the I-515 in Las Vegas among the worst traffic bottlenecks in the nation. The bottleneck ranked 41st on the study.
The average speed for trucks is 44.1 mph. However, during peak evening rush hour traffic the average speed drops to 35.5 mph, the study says.
The study found that the nation's worst bottleneck is the I-95 at SR 4 in Fort Lee, New Jersey.
To view the full list: http://bit.ly/362MxyG
