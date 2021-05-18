LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sunrise Children's Hospital, first responders and local officials and a nonprofit are reminding caregivers never to leave children alone in cars as temperatures rise to summer highs.
Leaving a child unattended in a car at this time of year can be deadly. Last year alone, Clark County 9-1-1 system received over 300 calls for children locked in cars.
Sunrise Children’s Hospital, Safe Kids Clark County, Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen, Clark County Fire Department, and MedicWest provided a live rescue demonstration on Tuesday.
“Many people are shocked to learn how hot the inside of a car can actually get. On an 80-degree day, the temperature inside of a car can rise 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes and the heat keeps increasing with each passing minute. You can only imagine what happens when the temperature outside is 100 degrees or more. And cracking the window does not help,” said Todd P. Sklamberg, CEO Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital.
Heatstroke sets in when the body is unable to cool itself quickly enough. A child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s, making them more susceptible to heatstroke. When a child’s internal temperature reaches 104 degrees, major organs begin to shut down, and when that temperature reaches 107 degrees, the child can die.
“Leaving a child in a hot car often happens when we get our of our usual routine or are sleep deprived,” said Jeanne Marsala, nurse and director of Safe Kids Clark County. “This can happen to anyone which is why it’s so important we educate the community to prevent it.”
Safe Kids is asking everyone to help protect kids by remembering to A-C-T:
· A: Avoid heatstroke-related injury and death by never leaving your child alone in a car, not even for a minute. Make sure to keep your car locked when you are not in it so kids do not get in on their own.
· C: Create reminders by putting something in the back of your car next to your child, such as a briefcase, purse or a cell phone that is needed at your final destination. This is especially important if you are not following your normal routine.
· T: Take action. If you see a child alone in a car, call 9-1-1. One call could save a life.
For more information on preventing child heatstroke deaths, please visit Safe Kids Clark County's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.