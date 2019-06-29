HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Hundreds of fireworks stands pop up across the Las Vegas Valley ahead of July Fourth. They’re all selling "safe and sane" ones, which are legal in Clark County.
Many of the people running those stands are doing it for a good cause. For some, this is their biggest sale of the year.
“This year, I’m hoping to work on that vet bill and I’m hoping to get a multi-scanner,” Mary Norman said. Norman founded Farmanity Project, an animal rescue that specializes in helping large dogs and other farm animals.
But for a few days leading up to the Fourth of July, she also sells fireworks. It may not sound like it, but Norman said the two go hand-in-hand.
“We want to teach our friends and our family how to have a great holiday and some of the issues behind our animals and veterans,” she said.
On Saturday, she was setting up her stand, set to open on July 1.
“It’s some long hot days, but it’s worth the outcome,” Norman said.
Thousands of dollars in sales that Mary said are vital to keeping her non-profit afloat. Right now she’s trying to pay off a $1,400 vet bill.
“We’ve normally done between $2,100 to $2,400 a year after everything is said and done,” Norman said. “So that goes a long way with paying the bills and rehoming animals for free.”
Come July 1, Norman will be stacking the shelves with hundreds of safe and sane fireworks. She said the nights are always the busiest.
“People get off work, they’re stopping to pick up gas, stopping to pick up a soda, they stop by and pick up fireworks,” she said.
She also uses the stand and this week to educate pet owners about what can be a very hectic holiday.
“It’s not just our veterans who have PTSD from trauma, our animals are the same way,” she said.
Norman sells noiseless fireworks, “so you get all the pretty colors and the show, but you don’t get the bang,” she said.
That makes it one of her top-sellers and perfect to use around the pets.
“I usually ask for more of those than normal because that’s what I use,” she said. “I suggest that one for people with babies, anyone with PTSD and those that have animals.”
Fireworks are already on sale in Las Vegas.
In Henderson, they’ll go on sale July 1.
