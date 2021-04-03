LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You might have seen some parts of the Las Vegas Strip light up blue on Friday night for World Autism Awareness Day.
The entire month of April is dedicated to autism awareness, which affects nearly 1 in 54 children.
To mark Autism Awareness Month, The Collaboration Center held a resource fair for families with autistic children on Saturday at Las Vegas Ranch.
The ranch lit up blue for a night of family fun.
"Having resources is everything. Also knowing that you’re not alone, it is so isolating when you’re going through the challenges. ... It’s very financially and emotionally challenging, we really need to come together as a community. 'I’ve been there, I’ve done it,' gives them hope, said Lynda Tache, CEO of Grant a Gift Autism Foundation.
Experts say early intervention is key to ensuring a child with autism has the tools they need to succeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.