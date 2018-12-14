LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police said they're searching for a man suspected of stealing packages from at least four homes in Las Vegas since Nov. 29.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they believe 29-year-old Edson Manzano stole packages in front of three homes on Thursday and another on Nov. 29 in the northwest valley, between Summerlin Parkway and the Western 215 Beltway.
Manzano was seen driving a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata with a Nevada liceense plate 63F569, police said.
One home's security system caught the suspect on camera.
Anyone with information on Manzano's whereabouts was asked to contact police at 702-828-8577.
