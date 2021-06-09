LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Greek Food, Greek Pastries, and Greek music and dancing are back for the St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church's 48th Greek Food Festival.
It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 10 and at 12 p.m. Saturday to Sunday, September 11-12 on the church's grounds (5300 South El Camino Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89118).
Those interested in attending can visit lasvegasgreekfestival.com or call 702-221-8245 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.