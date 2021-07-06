LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Registration for the most wonderful fun run of the year is now open! The Las Vegas Great Santa Run is returning to downtown Las Vegas for its 17th year.
A full capacity race will be held Dec. 4 and a virtual race will be held and can be completed any time between Dec. 4-26.
Runners and walkers for both in-person and virtual runs will receive a medal, race bib, swag bag and Santa suit (while supplies last) with their paid registration.
Registration prices are as follows:
- Now-July 31: Early bird rate of $25
- Aug. - Sept 30: $35 per person
- Oct. - race day: $40 per person
Anyone interested can register now at LVSantaRun.com.
