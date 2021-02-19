LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Albione Soccer Club Las Vegas girls team has been stuck in Austin, Texas for more than a week, thanks to a historic winter storm.
“I definitely think this is something that we are going to remember. It’s crazy that we have been here for as long as we have,” said team player April Ochoa.
“I don’t think I will ever forget this experience. This has been one of the craziest trips I have ever experienced,” said team player Madison Brown.
The girls have been holed up at a hotel near the airport in Austin with their coach and other team chaperones.
They spend their days studying, eating and spending a lot of time in the hotel lobby.
The team’s interim coach Ben Fredrickson spoke to FOX5 from inside a conference center in the hotel.
Fredrickson said at one point a local power plant was not able to provide electricity to the water utility in Austin and for a while it looked like the team could be without water.
“We had all the girls fill up their bathtubs with water just in case we needed it for flushing the toilet or anything,” said Fredrickson.
Thankfully, that was not necessary.
The team is scheduled to fly back to Las Vegas on Saturday barring any more delays due to the weather.
