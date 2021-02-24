LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local girl is back in the valley after marching with thousands of people, including about a dozen from Las Vegas, in Washington D.C.
Nazareth Jimenez is part of a group advocating for rights of families with TPS, or temporary protected status. It's a conditional status applied typically to refugees who can't return to their home country.
Currently, families from a handful of countries, including Honduras where Jimenez's family is from, are affected by the status.
"We are marching mainly, specifically to restore and expand TPS as well as getting a permanent residency with TPS," Jimenez said. "We have been fighting for about 3 years since TPS was under attack with the previous administration. We were reminding the current president, President Joe Biden of his promise that he made to us acting and expanding TPS in the first 100 days."
If President Joe Biden's immigration bill is passes as written, it would immediately give legal status to anyone in the TPS program.
Wouldn't it be more logical for these people to change their government instead of coming here to change our government. Why should we try to save everybody In other countries when we can't even save ourselves. The American people don't matter to congess or our imbecile president. The Calvary will not come riding in to save us. It will be game over....
