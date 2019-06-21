LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas 1-year-old died in April as the result of an accidental drug overdose, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Myla Byrne was pronounced dead at 12:15 p.m. April 13. The coroner's office said Byrne died of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl intoxication and ruled her death an accident.
Byrne was transported to the hospital from an address on the 6500 block of Boulder Highway. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were called to Sunrise Hospital at approximately 1 p.m. April 13 by medical staff regarding Byrne's death.
As of April 19, LVMPD had not filed charges regarding Byrne's death. Police said they were awaiting a coroner's report to determine whether charges would be filed.
A call for comment to LVMPD was not immediately returned Friday.
The Clark County Department of Family Services received a previous report of abuse with the family. On April 26, 2016, CCDFS received the report of abuse and neglect and concluded that the allegation was substantiated, according to a child welfare disclosure form.
