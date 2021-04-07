LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 7-year-old Las Vegas girl was critically injured after she was hit by a jet ski over the weekend on the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City Police Department.
According to a post from the police department, on Saturday at about 5:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to the Colorado River for a report of a watercraft accident where a jet ski operator had lost control and struck a mother and her two daughters (ages 7 and 12) who were wading the water.
The 7-year-old girl was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital, according to police, and is being treated for her injuries.
The mother and her 12-year-old daughter were treated at WARMC hospital.
Police said the accident is still under investigation. However, the jet ski operator was cooperative with police on scene and consented to a blood draw. The jet ski reportedly stalled and the operator tried to avoid hitting the family in the water, but was unable to control the vessel, police said.
According to authorities, the family had been in the area visiting for the holiday weekend.
