You can get into the fall spirit by visiting a local Pumpkin Patch.
The Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way, will open on September 28th. Entrance to the Orchard is free as well as wagon rides.
There will also be caramel apples, kettle corn, apple and pear cider and apple cider donuts. Wheelbarrows to carry pumpkin are first come first serve.
The Orchard will be open Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last day to visit is on October 31st.
