LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 240-day stretch without measurable rainfall at McCarran Airport has come to an end.
Showers moved across the Las Vegas Valley Thursday evening, bringing 0.04 inches of rainfall to the airport.
The last time Las Vegans saw measurable rainfall at an official climate location was April 20, 2020.
