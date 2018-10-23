LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners denied to grant parole to a getaway driver connected to the murder of Tammy Meyers.
Derrick Andrews will not be paroled and may try again in March 2020, the parole board said Tuesday morning.
A valley killer's getaway driver faces parole.
Andrews attended a parole hearing on Oct. 4. During the the hearing, he apologized to Meyers' husband, Robert Meyers.
Tammy Meyers was killed in what was originally investigated as a road rage incident. Later, it was revealed that the suspects knew Tammy. Her killer, Erich Nowsch, confessed to shooting her from inside a car driven by Andrews.
