LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners denied to grant parole to a getaway driver connected to the murder of Tammy Meyers.

Derrick Andrews will not be paroled and may try again in March 2020, the parole board said Tuesday morning.

Andrews attended a parole hearing on Oct. 4. During the the hearing, he apologized to Meyers' husband, Robert Meyers.

Tammy Meyers was killed in what was originally investigated as a road rage incident. Later, it was revealed that the suspects knew Tammy. Her killer, Erich Nowsch, confessed to shooting her from inside a car driven by Andrews.