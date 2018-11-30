LAS VEGAS -- A gay couple said they were the target of a hate crime outside their central Las Vegas home.
Charles Clements said two people ambushed him and his boyfriend, Vincent, sending them both to the hospital.
Charles was hit in the head. He was released Friday morning. On the phone, Vincent told FOX5 he was released from University Medical Center on Friday night. But he is still in a lot of pain. He has two broken ribs and a punctured lung.
Thursday night, Charles picked up Vincent from work at Walmart. Little did they know two people were following them home.
When they got out of the car in front of their apartment, “I was about to unlock the door, the next thing I hear, he’s calling my name,” Charles said. “I come back, I see my boyfriend fighting with the guy.”
The fight spilled over onto their front porch, where they knocked over a glass table.
“There was a lot of glass on the floor so the guy came around,” Charles said. “He picked up the glass. I was like, ‘Don’t do that.’ And he started stabbing my boyfriend in the back. The guy was kicking him in his ribs.”
Charles told FOX5 neighbors heard the attack and then saw everything.
“Neighbors, everybody just looking,” he said. “Nobody called the police.”
Then the two men drove away.
“When I got hit in the head with the piece of glass I had my jacket on,” Charles said. “I was just leaking blood on my jacket.”
The two went inside their apartment and called 911. The attackers broke Vincent’s ribs and punctured a lung.
“I never been through nothing like this in my life,” Charles said. “I was so scared.”
Vincent told police he recognized one of the attackers as a man who works with him at Walmart. That’s how the guy knew about their relationship.
“It was all about gay bashing,” Charles said. “The guy came up to my boyfriend’s job, calling him an abomination, calling him fag.”
Charles’s uncle Anthony Dillon is standing by his side. And he’s now helping the couple find a new place to live.
“I don’t want to be in this apartment no more because I’m afraid they’re going to come back,” Charles said.
Metro police are investigating. Charles said he hopes officers catch the guys before they hurt anyone else.
