LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- FOX5 called a valley couple to tell them police arrested two men in their case. Two men who investigators think followed and attacked them.
“I’m just so happy that you all called us and let us know,” Clements said.
Charles Clements and Vincent Shaver told FOX5 the men attacked them because they are gay.
Last Friday, FOX5 talked to Charles when Vincent was still in the hospital.
Vincent is out of the hospital, but he is still recovering. He has dozens of stitches all over his back. One of the stab wounds punctured his right lung so he has to use a breathing tool to strengthen it.
Police arrested two men, Kealan Abraham and Andre Duncan. They’re charged with battery. But the couple wanted to know why police aren’t calling it a hate crime.
“You can feel all the stitches,” Shaver said. “It’s like pulling your skin.”
Shaver’s pain stings far beneath the skin.
“He was telling me I was an abomination,” he said. “You know – I wasn’t meant for this world.”
The ‘he’ Shaver is referring to is Abraham.
Vincent said Abraham worked at Walmart with him, but the two didn’t know each other well. He told police Abraham and Duncan threatened him at work because he’s gay.
“Stuff like that is crazy when you say that to somebody,” Shaver said. “You know just because I’m different from you, doesn’t mean I’m an abomination or I’m not supposed to be here.”
FOX5 got a copy of the arrest report.
Shaver said the verbal attacks lasted for weeks. Abraham and Duncan admitted they drove to Shaver and Clements’ apartment last Thursday. Then they got into a fight.
“As they were at our house, fighting us, they were saying all of that,” Shaver said. “They were calling us faggots and all type of stuff. If that’s all you can say and do? What is it? You hate us.”
They broke a glass table during the fight.
“There was a lot of glass on the floor so the guy came around,” Clements told FOX5 last week. “He picked up the glass. I was like, ‘Don’t do that.’ And he started stabbing my boyfriend in the back. The guy was kicking him in his ribs.”
“I keep thinking about it over and over and over again and I get so emotional,” Clements said.
Shaver broke two ribs as well.
“I don’t know how long it’s going to take for me to get over it,” Clements said. “I just feel like I could’ve done more. I was trying to fight them, trying to defend myself. But every time I think about it, I just think I could’ve done more.”
The two suspects didn’t say why they attacked the couple, but did say it wasn’t a hate crime.
“You’re just saying something about my sexuality, how I’m living my life. That’s hatred,” Shaver said. “So why not be charged for it?”
Both are relieved police arrested their attackers.
“I’m just happy,” Clements said. “I thank God that we’re okay.”
“I’m not insecure about myself,” Shaver said. “I’m always going to be who I am. And I’m not going to deny it for anybody.”
Clements and Shaver have moved. They are staying with family while they try to get back on their feet. Shaver plans to go back to work next week.
If you’d like to help the couple, visit: https://bit.ly/2EkM5RB.
