LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Las Vegas gay bars, Quadz and Badlands are kicking off Las Vegas Pride celebrations with a medical milestone. The bars announced that all their staff are fully vaccinated.
The owners encouraged everyone to get vaccinated, but asked for all workers to get their first dose by September.
"We wanted a hundred percent of the staff vaccinated," co-owner Jim Osterberger said. "Living through the AIDS epidemic of the 80's and 90's, I saw two of my friends die horrible deaths... We wanted to keep our staff safe. We wanted to keep our customers safe. We wanted to keep our community safe," Osterberger said.
Despite the vaccine requirement, bar employees did not resign.
"There was a lot of skepticism, but I think everyone came around to do the right thing," bartender Wade Fagan said. I had an immediate family member pass away from COVID-19," Fagan said.
Osterberger said he hopes most of his customers have chosen to get vaccinated. He hopes employees will encourage more people to get vaccinated.
