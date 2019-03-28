LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – March can bring added challenges for gambling addicts. Sports fans placed their bets for Major League Baseball's opening day Thursday. It's one of the biggest betting months of the year with the NCAA basketball tournaments keeping sportsbooks busy. It’s also a hard time for people struggling with gambling addictions.
"Seeing a machine, smelling the money, hearing the bells and whistles definitely could be triggers,” gambling addict-turned-advocate Lori Chirino said.
Chirino said gambling consumed her life 11 years ago. What started as fun entertainment spiraled into an addiction and a way to escape her problems. She spent everyday at a casino and eventually stole a large amount of money from her workplace, she said.
"I took it thinking I was going to pay it back,” said Chirino. “[I] was just borrowing it. What they found was [I took] $365,000 over a three year period."
Chirino served time in jail, was on probation and paid restitution. She's been sharing her story with other addicts and has dedicated the last 11 years to helping The Problem Gambling Center.
Temptations for gamblers could be growing. Last May the Supreme Court ruled to legalize sports betting outside Nevada. It’s now legal in eight states. Chirino said she doesn’t mind the expansion. Addiction for her isn’t about the access to gambling, but getting help.
"[We addicts] are going to find a way to do what we want when we want," said Chirino. “We will manipulate situations … we will do what we need to do to get that sensation fulfilled. The truth is, the only way we can get better is through therapy."
The Problem Gambling Center offers a six-week outpatient therapy program. It’s state funded and free.
"If you are feeling lost or out of control or you just feel like you need something better, there are places you can go and not be judged," said Chirino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.