LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak virtually congratulated a Las Vegas fourth grader on Tuesday for winning the Discover Your Nevada Kids flag contest.
Elijah Rivero's design included a desert bighorn sheep on a desert landscape and the shape of Nevada with the state's emblem.
The online competition was organized by the Nevada Division of Tourism for students to show what they know about the state in a pictorial format.
Rivero and his Coral Academy of Science classmates were able to speak with the governor in a conference call. According to Travel Nevada, the students asked him about various issues, "including whether or not he likes hamburgers and if his job is hard."
For more information about Discover Your Nevada Kids, click here.
