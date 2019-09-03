LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas food bank is asking the public for donations for its food drive starting Tuesday.
Three Square Food Bank kicked off its "Fill the Plate" food drive Sept. 3, in which the food bank hopes to fill a 30' x 30' plate graphic full of non-perishable food items.
Local businesses or citizens looking to make donations can do so a Three Square Food Bank, located at 4190 North Pecos Road.
Monetary donations can be made to the virtual drive at www.threesquare.org/filltheplate.
