LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A valley flower shop is not letting its flowers go to waste during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You can’t help but smile when you see fresh flowers brought to you, whether they’re given to you or you’re picking them yourself," said Flora Couture Owner Michelle Howard.
Howard has seen those smiles. Most recently from valley nurses, doctors and first responders who received one of her bouquets, "just because."
"Oh my goodness, I mean the sense of gratitude is huge and has made me smile and put a warmth in my heart," said Howard.
Howard had eight weddings the weekend following Governor Sisolak’s request for all Nevadans to stay home. All eight weddings canceled, as well as the ones after that. But the flowers were already on the way or in a cooler at the shop.
Since the bouquets couldn't be with the brides, Howard found them a new home.
"We dropped off about 35 to 45 bouquets at Highway Nevada Patrol," said Howard.
She also donated a bouquet to hospitals that would accept them, like Southern Hills.
Several police and fire stations across the valley accepted flowers too.
"Whether you’ve lost a loved one, whether you’re dealing with a catastrophe ... they bring a little bit of that sunshine to whatever the situation is," said Howard.
Howard also started what she calls a, “flower flash.”
"We come in usually in the middle of the night, do an amazing display of flowers. Usually they would be done with flowers that came back from a wedding or event from the weekend," said Howard.
Now its another way to re-purpose flowers with no where to go. She made her first display at the, "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign.
Howard said it’s going to take a while for Flora Couture to recover. She said she’ll have to keep her second shop closed indefinitely, but just like her flowers, she’s looking for the ray of sunshine.
"This might bring us together as a family, as a community, as a group. I think it will bring a lot of positive to our entire city and make us all bloom," said Howard.
Howard said Flora Couture is still taking orders and making deliveries without making contact with any customers.
She said moving forward, when someone orders a bouquet of flowers for someone else, she's giving them an extra bouquet for themselves.
If you would like to nominate a hospital, first responder agency or a businesses to receive flowers, visit Flora Couture's website or Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.