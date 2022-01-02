Vegas Airport-Annual Passenger Record

FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, an Allegiant Air jetliner flies by the Luxor Resort & Casino after taking off from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

 David Becker

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Harry Reid International Airport had at least 44 canceled flights as of Sunday evening. 

According to the airport's website, 20 departures and 22 arrivals were canceled as of 5: p.m. on Jan. 2, continuing a pattern of flight cancellations that began on Christmas Eve. 

Airlines have said the cancellations are due to staff shortages tied to COVID-19. Nationally, 2,500 flights were canceled across the country on Sunday due to storms and staff shortages. 

Harry Reid airport urges travelers to check their flight status online before driving to the airport, and arriving at least two hours prior to scheduled departure. 

