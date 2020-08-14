LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A Southwest Airlines flight attendant traveled several hundred miles to bring a rescue puppy home to North Carolina.
A puppy named Harris was found by an animal rescue in El Paso, Texas on the side of a road. Harris was cared for by the rescue and a couple in North Carolina fell in love from a Facebook post.
Southwest Airlines pilots and flight attendants travel with rescue animals on regular basis. Marcel Stratton, a Las Vegas based flight attendant jumped at the opportunity to fly Harris home.
Stratton picked up Harris at the rescue and the two started their adventure.
After a night in a hotel and layovers in Phoenix and Chicago Harris made it to his new home.
Harris was the third rescue animal Stratton has flown with , and says the real heroes are the volunteers at the shelter.
