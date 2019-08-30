HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Las Vegas' first and only winery is the perfect destination to celebrate Labor Day weekend.
Vegas Valley Winery uses grapes and fruit from all over Nevada and California to create their signature wines.
They’re located at 7360 Eastgate Road, Unit 123 in Henderson.
This weekend they have a number of events:
- Friday: Live music at 7 p.m., Comedy Show 8 p.m.
- Saturday: Live music 7 p.m., Comedy Show 8 p.m.
- Labor Day: Special Hours open 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
For more information, visit their website.
