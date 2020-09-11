LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas first responders and officials took time to remember and reflect on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks Friday.
Two hijacked passenger jets flew into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed and many more were injured in the attack orchestrated by the terrorist group al-Qaida.
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, the Las Vegas Raiders and representatives from Las Vegas area police and first responder agencies gathered at Allegiant Stadium Friday morning to raise the American flag in the stadium plaza.
A representative from each state or local first responder agency was in attendance.
Shortly after, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue held a tolling of the bells ceremony in honor of firefighters who died on 9/11. The ceremony was held at 6:50 a.m., the approximate time of the south tower collapse at the World Trade Center.
Retired New York City firefighter Frank Pizarro sang the national anthem at the ceremony. Pizarro was off-duty when the 9/11 attacks happened but drove to the scene to search for victims.
UNLV football staff will join local firefighters later in the morning to honor 9/11 first responders by climbing 1,455 steps to the top of the Strat in downtown Las Vegas. The Strat is 108 stories tall. Due to COVID-19 cancellations of collegiate sports, it's the first time UNLV has participated in the remembrance event.
