LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clear your calendar, doughnut lovers! You'll soon be able to celebrate your love for doughnuts at Las Vegas' first doughnut festival.
Donut Fest Las Vegas, which is being held Nov. 17 at the Hofbrauhaus, will include up to 10 vendors with their sweet treats available for attendees to sample. Guests will also have a chance to sample beer, coffee and tea as part of the event.
While the full lineup of participating vendors is still being finalized, local favorite Real Donuts #1 confirmed in a Facebook post that it will be part of the event,
After sampling all of the doughnuts available at the festival, attendees will have a chance cast their ballot and vote on which shop serves up the "best" doughnut.
Guests can either purchase a general admission or VIP ticket to the event, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Golden Rule Charity.
Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/donut-fest-las-vegas-tickets-65286819635 for more information.
