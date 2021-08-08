LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a train car fire in downtown on Sunday morning.
The fire was reported near 926 S. Commerce Street about 11:22 a.m. on Aug. 8. A flatbed rail car was on fire with flat sheets of building material inside.
About 1 p.m., the fire was extinguished. LVFR said the fire appeared to be arson, and caused $750,000 in damage.
No injuries were reported. The fire is being investigated by LVFR's arson unit and Union Pacific police.
