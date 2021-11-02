LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire crews responded to a blaze in the Arts District Tuesday morning about 5:50 a.m.
The call was reported in the area of E. Charleston Boulevard and S. Casino Center. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said crews were "setting up defensive operations" at the vacant apartment building.
No injuries were reported and no one was found inside the building.
LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski said the cause is under investigation, but it's "most likely squatters."
The fire was "under control" by 6:15 a.m.
Crews attacking PIO1 https://t.co/R7wGFeQf3Y pic.twitter.com/7xjE2O7BLD— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 2, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.