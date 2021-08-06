LAS VEGSA (FOX5) -- Las Vegs firefighters are responding to a fire in a vacant home in the central valley.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue received a call around 11:13 a.m. about smoke coming from a vacant building that had been "previously burned" at 1924 S. Maryland Parkway.
It has been classified a trash fire and has no reported injuries.
F3M TOC: 11:13AM. 1924 S Maryland Pkwy. reported smoke from vacant/previously burned house, actually trash fire, E4, E33 will handle, all other units can cancel, no injuries. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/AhyKLKrwsW— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 6, 2021
