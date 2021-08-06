0806 vacant house fire

1924 S. Maryland Pkwy. (Google Maps) 

LAS VEGSA (FOX5) -- Las Vegs firefighters are responding to a fire in a vacant home in the central valley. 

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue received a call around 11:13 a.m. about smoke coming from a vacant building that had been "previously burned" at 1924 S. Maryland Parkway.  

It has been classified a trash fire and has no reported injuries. 

