LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters are responding to a fire at a boarded-up club house in the north valley Friday afternoon.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue received a call around 12:28 p.m. of a fire at 8600 Cupp Drive just east of Floyd Lamb Park.
The fire is active and no injures have been reported, according to LVFR.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
