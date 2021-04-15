LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue battled a 2-alarm fire in the central valley Thursday afternoon.
LVFR said the fire started around 1:10 p.m. at 1900 Simmons Street, near Vegas Drive south of Lake Mead Boulevard. The fire was on a patio of a second-floor apartment.
LVFR said the fire was out just before 2 p.m. Three people were displaced as a result of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
