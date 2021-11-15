There are more than 2,000 people in Nevada living with muscular dystrophy. This week, Las Vegas firefighters will be raising money in hopes of finding a cure.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue kicked off its annual "fill the boot" campaign on Monday. 

The campaign raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation.

All week long, firefighters will be walking intersections around town asking for donations in hopes of one day finding a cure for muscular dystrophy.

The money will help people fighting the disease to pay for living costs and will send some to a summer camp in California.

"It provides them an opportunity where they're sitting at home throughout the year, and they don't get to do a lot of the activities that normal kids get to do," said Jared Lovett of LVFR. "We do archery, we go swimming with them, we ride horses, we do all kinds of stuff."

There are approximately 2,300 people living with muscular dystrophy in Nevada. The department has already shattered its goal of $80,000. To donate, click here.

