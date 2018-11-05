LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas firefighter said she stopped going to work because her co-workers passed around a sexually explicit video of her.
“She alleges that it was passed around against her will,” her attorney Jenny Foley said.
The woman asked to remain anonymous. Foley told FOX5 her client shared the video with an ex-boyfriend and believes he shared the video with her co-workers at a joint training session.
“He works with Henderson Fire,” Foley said. “[My client] found out about the video in June.”
Foley told FOX5 the ex-boyfriend denied sharing the video. Her client reported the situation to her managers.
A LVFR spokesperson referred FOX5 to the City of Las Vegas.
“An investigation is underway and possible disciplinary action is pending,” spokesperson Jace Radke said.
“There’s a great deal of concern that the city didn’t handle it in an appropriate matter,” Foley said.
Foley threatened to sue the city. She listed 17 city employees including the fire chief and asked they don’t delete anything on their phones or computers that could impact the investigation.
“Some of the [17] people are people we believe saw the video while some are key to the investigation,” Foley said.
Foley’s client is on unpaid administrative leave.
“She’s devastated.”
