LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says it is working a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the northwest valley.
According to a tweet from the department, three vehicles are involved in the crash on the westbound 215 ramp to W. Cheyenne Avenue. The crash includes a rollover, LVFR said.
Las Vegas Fire says there are minor injuries associated with the crash.
UPDATE: 3 car MVA, 1 rollover, 2 minor injuries, crews clearing scene. #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/EH8Clwn3pi— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 1, 2022
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
