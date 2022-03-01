Las Vegas Fire Dept. Truck Generic

A Las Vegas Fire Department truck is seen. (Eric Green/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says it is working a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the northwest valley.

According to a tweet from the department, three vehicles are involved in the crash on the westbound 215 ramp to W. Cheyenne Avenue. The crash includes a rollover, LVFR said.

Las Vegas Fire says there are minor injuries associated with the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

