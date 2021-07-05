LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said it received fewer calls on the Fourth of July this year within the city of Las Vegas than it did in 2020.
According to a tweet early Monday morning from the department's account, LVFR had 427 calls for service on July 4, as compared to 438 calls on the same day in 2020. The department received 118 calls for fires on July 4, down from 146 calls in 2020.
FIREWORKS UPDATE FOR 4th of JULY: @LasVegasFD had 427 calls for service in the 24 hour period of July 4 compared to 438 in 2020. Fire calls were 118 compared to 146 in 2020. 1 minor injury, 1 house fire in garage-undetermined. This is for @CityOfLasVegas proper (green area). pic.twitter.com/1gfkNVr7Pn— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 5, 2021
The department said there was only one major house fire on the Fourth of July. Fire crews arrived around 10:15 p.m. Sunday night to a home near Durango and Alta drives after a vehicle caught fire in the garage of the home. The fire spread into the residence and destroyed the garage and a vehicle, displacing at least two people and leading to an estimated $60,000 in damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
