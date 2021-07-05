Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire near Durango and Alta drives late Sunday night. Two people were displaced and the cause remains under investigation.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said it received fewer calls on the Fourth of July this year within the city of Las Vegas than it did in 2020.

According to a tweet early Monday morning from the department's account, LVFR had 427 calls for service on July 4, as compared to 438 calls on the same day in 2020. The department received 118 calls for fires on July 4, down from 146 calls in 2020.

The department said there was only one major house fire on the Fourth of July. Fire crews arrived around 10:15 p.m. Sunday night to a home near Durango and Alta drives after a vehicle caught fire in the garage of the home. The fire spread into the residence and destroyed the garage and a vehicle, displacing at least two people and leading to an estimated $60,000 in damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

LVFR investigates a fire at 8344 Pendragon Circle. on July 4, 2021.

