LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced that it was another calm Thanksgiving in the city this year.

According to a release, there were no significant holiday related incidents in the city of Las Vegas. There were no cooking fires and no carbon monoxide related incidents.

LVFR said most of the 240 responses in the city were emergency medical in nature.

