RANCHO JONES CRASH

Authorities investigate a critical crash at Jones Boulevard and Rancho Drive on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.

 (Traffic Camera)

LAS VEGAS (FOXS) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is assisting with a multi-vehicle crash involving serious injuries Friday morning.

According to a tweet from the agency, the incident occurred at North Jones Boulevard and North Rancho Drive.

The multi-vehicle crash involved extrication. LVFR says two people with critical injuries and one with minor injuries were transported to a local hospital.

LVFR asks motorists to avoid the area as road closures are in progress.

