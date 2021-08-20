LAS VEGAS (FOXS) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is assisting with a multi-vehicle crash involving serious injuries Friday morning.
According to a tweet from the agency, the incident occurred at North Jones Boulevard and North Rancho Drive.
SERIOUS MVA TOC: 8:23AM. N Jones Bl / N Rancho Dr multi-vehicle MVA, extrication performed, 2 critical & 1 minor victims taken trauma, road closure in progress, avoid area. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/KUdQO0vg45— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 20, 2021
The multi-vehicle crash involved extrication. LVFR says two people with critical injuries and one with minor injuries were transported to a local hospital.
LVFR asks motorists to avoid the area as road closures are in progress.
