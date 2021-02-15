LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is responding to an injury on a trail at Red Rock Canyon on Monday morning.
According to LVFR, the time of call was about 9:28 a.m. Officials say its a crew of four hiking about 1 mile into the Pine Creek Trailhead.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Search and Rescue is enroute with a helicopter for extrication of a male reportedly down with a serious leg fracture.
17D-FALL. TOC: 9:28AM. Red Rock Canyon, crew of 4 hiking about 1 mile into the Pine Creek Trailhead off the loop for male down with serious leg fracture, @LVMPDSAR enroute with heli for extrication. #PIO1NEWS. Incident #1059759 pic.twitter.com/bmuITuXfIb— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 15, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.