Red Rock Canyon entrance

Red Rock Canyon entrance (Lee Ortileb/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is responding to an injury on a trail at Red Rock Canyon on Monday morning.

According to LVFR, the time of call was about 9:28 a.m. Officials say its a crew of four hiking about 1 mile into the Pine Creek Trailhead.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Search and Rescue is enroute with a helicopter for extrication of a male reportedly down with a serious leg fracture.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.