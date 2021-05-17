LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue on Sunday helped rescue two occupants of a car that was wedged at the bottom of a 40-foot deep ravine.
According to a tweet from LVFR, the car was wedged a the bottom of a 40 foot deep ravine off Lee Canyon Road at Mile Marker 7 Sunday night.
The two occupants were extricated in approximately 45 minutes after the arrival of Heavy Rescue 44, the tweet said.
@LasVegasFD assisted with the rescue of two occupants in a car wedged a the bottom of a 40 foot deep ravine off Lee Canyon Road at MM7 Sunday night. The two occupants were extricated in approximately 45 minutes after the arrival of Heavy Rescue 44. pic.twitter.com/2SmmC9PRmH— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 17, 2021
