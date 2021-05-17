(LasVegasFD/Twitter)

(LasVegasFD/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue on Sunday helped rescue two occupants of a car that was wedged at the bottom of a 40-foot deep ravine.

According to a tweet from LVFR, the car was wedged a the bottom of a 40 foot deep ravine off Lee Canyon Road at Mile Marker 7 Sunday night.

The two occupants were extricated in approximately 45 minutes after the arrival of Heavy Rescue 44, the tweet said.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.