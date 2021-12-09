LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue wants people to be aware of cold weather safety tips and to prepare for temperatures to drop near freezing.
A Freeze Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Las Vegas from Friday night until Saturday morning.
LVFR says ovens, stoves or barbeques should never be used to heat your home. They will not produce enough heat to fill the room, and carbon monoxide gas may be released into the kitchen, which could cause you to become ill or even be fatal.
Space heaters should only be used for a limited time and never with an extension cord.
If your home is heated by a furnace, LVFR says it's important to monitor the first time it's used this season. Many furnaces will burn out residual dust and dirt, this will smell and may even produce a light haze or white smoke.
LVFR says this is normal, but if the smoke is dark grey or if the furnace makes a rumbling noise, you should leave the home immediately and call 911.
The fire department says you can start up the furnace while the weather is still warm, so that you can open windows and air out the home.
It's also important to ensure smoke alarms are working properly and if you have a natural gas or propane heater, you should also install a carbon monoxide alarm.
Before using a fireplace or wood-burning stove, you should check to see if its safe. Move anything combustible away from the fireplace, open the flue, look up the pipe and check for any obstructions. Fireplaces should be cleaned and inspected regularly.
Finally, LVFR wants you to remember “people, pets, pipes and plants” during a freeze. Take precautions and prevent injury or damage due to freezing temperatures.
