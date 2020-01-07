LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue shared images of a "homemade gas station" discovered in the City of Las Vegas.
Posted Tuesday night, the department's spokesman Tim Szymanski said the gasoline was being held in a backyard. The exact location was not released.
"This is not only illegal in the city, it is a hazard to neighbors [and] first responders who may respond there for an emergency, like a fire," their Facebook post said.
Citations are possible for the homeowners.
