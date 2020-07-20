baby quail summerlin

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Monday, the Las Vegas Fire Department and animal control officers rescued two sets of quail baby birds near Sun City Summerlin in a storm drain.

quail storm drain

If your neighborhood is experiencing small animals, like baby quails, falling into community drain you are encouraged to call animal control at 702.229.6444 (select option #2).

Pictures courtesy of City of Las Vegas. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.