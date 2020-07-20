LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Monday, the Las Vegas Fire Department and animal control officers rescued two sets of quail baby birds near Sun City Summerlin in a storm drain.
If your neighborhood is experiencing small animals, like baby quails, falling into community drain you are encouraged to call animal control at 702.229.6444 (select option #2).
Pictures courtesy of City of Las Vegas.
.@LasVegasFD and our animal control officers rescued two separate sets of quail chicks out of drains today near Sun City Summerlin 🐥👏❤️If you see quail chicks fall into a drain, let animal control know by calling 702-229-6444 option 2. pic.twitter.com/cfE9TBwsxF— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) July 20, 2020
