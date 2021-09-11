LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas fire crews were on scene of a two-alarm blaze on Saturday afternoon.
About 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 11, the fire broke out at 6500 W. Charleston Blvd., the Sundance Village Apartments.
The fire was in a ground unit apartment and extended into the second flood and attic, fire officials said. Crews were on scene and no injuries were reported.
The fire was out by 2:30 p.m., officials said.
2nd ALARM F3H TOC:1:20 PM. 6500 W Charleston Bl. Sundance Village Apts. fire in ground unit apt, extended to 2nd floor, fire now attic, crews attacking, deck gun flowing, no injuries reported #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/3lCRZC9cNT— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 11, 2021
