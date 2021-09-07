LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Saturday morning, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue will take part in a somber tradition.
In remembrance of the Sept. 11th terrorist attack, Fire Station 5 in the west valley will ring its bell at 6:45 a.m., the approximate time the south tower collapsed at the World Trade Center.
The tribute will be broadcast over the department's communications channels, and streamed on its Facebook page.
Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the attack.
Each year since 2001, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue has held a "tolling of the bells" ceremony for everyone who lost their lives that day.
During the ceremony, an American flag that once flew over the World Trade Center will also be flown at half staff in front of Station 5, at 1020 Hinson St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.