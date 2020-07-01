LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue announced budget cuts will impact funding for overtime pay designated to fill vacancies by those on vacation, sick leave, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and those injured while on the job.
According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, open positions will be filled using a pool system of unassigned employees known as rovers. Once rover positions are assigned, remaining slots can be filled using a limited amount of overtime funding.
If rovers and overtime funding have been exhausted, then the department will take up to four apparatuses out of service.
The Fourth of July holiday weekend will see no reductions from July 3 through July 5, the department said.
The City of Las Vegas said it is feeling the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. It has caused budget shortfalls in many departments that couldn't be entirely fixed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Around $10 million is expected to be saved with this staffing plan. Every station will be able to provide at least two pieces of equipment staffed with fire crews. One piece will be an aid car with ability to transport patients, while the other can battle fires.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said it assures the public that the best service is when all units are running at full strength, however COVID-19 and the fiscal impact has reduced that level of service to the community.
The department stressed that the reduction in units was a last resort. Other fire stations and private ambulance providers will overlap coverage to provide service to the community.
