LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a devastating accident on a movie set where a gun shot and killed a director, local filmmakers are sharing the safety protocols they take when a weapon is on set.
Director of photography, Bryen Trawick directs music videos, commercials and films. He said communication is key while on set.
“Everybody knows 'Hey this gun is going to be fired, this explosion is going to happen or this fight scene.' So everyone is aware what's going to happen and if you have nothing to do with it- you’re not involved in it," Trawick said.
He said there are three main people involved when handling a prop or real gun -- the prop master, the weapons specialist and the actor.
Joshua Cohen is a feature film producer and writer for Cohencidence Productions LLC & Beno Films LLC. His business partner Eduard Osipov is a director, producer, actor and stuntman. Osipov explained that when a firearm is on set, it is announced so everyone is aware.
“Before filming, first AD, first assistant director, has to announce about hot weapon flying to set. So, everybody has to know about weapon being delivered on set. Now once it’s there, armor should show us that the barrel is empty, if he’s using blanks, he should show us that they’re actual blanks which is not really 100% safe, but it’s safer than any other bullet," Osipov said.
He added that during rehearsal, actors are not allowed to put their finger on the trigger. They're also not allowed to point it at another actor. Sometimes depending on the angle, directors like seeing the firearm pointed at the camera lens.
“We should never point a gun towards actors, but unfortunately especially if it’s a closeup we usually point gun toward the camera because for certain angles, certain frames the director wants to achieve, a lot of times we have to point it at the camera," Osipov said.
Cohen said statistically, movie sets are relatively safe working environments compared to other professions.
“People love watching action movies and making that is inherently dangerous, and we go out of our way and spend a lot of time and money to make it as safe as possible and unfortunately it doesn’t work out every time," Cohen said.
At University of Nevada Las Vegas film department, Associate Chair and Director of Production Operations Warren D. Cobb said the accident in New Mexico involving actor Alec Baldwin was the first topic his class discussed, after it happened.
“Obviously things happen and when they do, they’re so horrible and so tragic that you know we all feel it. I got to class this morning and immediately we began discussing this," Cobb said.
He said whether a weapon is involved or not, safety is paramount. Students are not allowed to have weapons in their projects.
“None of our professors are armors, and none of our professors are pyrotechnicians. Those are things that we go outside of our expertise and we bring in other people that have expertise in that," Cobb said.
