LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The United States has been seeing a decline in Chinese tourism for the first time in more than a decade and the effects are being felt in Las Vegas, a new report said.
Experts said the trade war with China has a lot to do with the decline.
According to the report, the decline in Chinese tourism began when the Chinese government issued a travel warning for the U.S., citing shootings and robberies.
Several Chinese travel agents said travel visas and U.S. dollars available for exchange are extremely limited in China.
“I know a company that tried to get 75 people a travel visa to come to Las Vegas for a trade show but they only got 16 or 17 people to get in,” said Iris Zhang of America Asia Travel Agency.
“U.S. dollars are very limited to Chinese people who want to get in the U.S. and spend,” Zhang said.
According to the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce, local businesses that deal with tourism are seeing a decline.
“During the Chinese New Year Festival, traditionally a good contingent of performers from China come to perform but this year they had issues receiving visas,” said Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce President Sonny Vinuya. “Last year 3,400 performers came versus about 900 this year.”
