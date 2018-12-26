LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The partial government shutdown is no closer to a resolution and federal workers in Las Vegas are without pay.
Members of Congress are away from Washington for the holidays. While the Senate is supposed to come to session on Thursday, few senators are expected to attend. The weekend and two federal holidays back to back means Wednesday was the first full business day affected by the shutdown.
The federal budget stalemate is over President Donald Trump's push for money to build a border wall. The standoff with Democrats threatens to carry on into the new year.
One federal agency impacted by the shutdown is the Las Vegas National Weather Service. The office was deemed essential so workers are on the clock, but they are not getting paid until after the shutdown.
"We have curtailed a lot of our nonessential services like training, some of our administrative duties,” said Todd Lericos, meteorologist-in-charge with the Weather Forecast Office in Las Vegas.
“We are guaranteed to get paid because we are essential but that won't happen until the government shutdown is over."
The National Weather Service local office placed one of its administrative assistants on furlough. They are joined by roughly 380 thousand employees who were also furloughed.
