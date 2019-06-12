LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's baaaaack. Local favorite Macayo is slated to reopen as Blue Macaw sometime this year, according to management.
A sign appeared June 10 at Interstate 215 and Flamingo Road teasing the eatery's opening at a former Famous Dave's location at 9695 W Flamingo Rd.
The Mexican-style restaurant is expected to welcome customers within the next few months pending a liquor license.
It takes about three months to secure a temporary liquor license, General Manager Heidi Redmond told FOX5 Wednesday.
A closing date for the Charleston location has yet to announced, but it may shutter at the end of July.
"We have not sold the building yet," Redmond said.
So far, this is the only planned Blue Macaw location.
THE HISTORY
Macayo first appeared in Las Vegas just shy of 60 years ago.
The sudden closing announcement caused a stir on social media in February.
"I first ate there in 1962," viewer Sandra Amarant Carlos wrote on Facebook after the announcement. "It has been a family favorite for years."
We officially bid "Adios!" to the west valley restaurant March 10. Blue Macaw is projected to open in September 2019.
Don't worry – they'll still have TCTs.
